2019 LS polls: In UP BJP dominated all seven phases, bagging 62 seats

Lucknow: As the first of the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections went underway on Wednesday with the Election Commission issuing notification to begin the nomination process, here is a look at how the political parties fared in the 2019 parliamentary polls in the key state of Uttar Pradesh.

In a state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the BJP bagged 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal got two in the last general elections. The Congress managed just one seat, with Sonia Gandhi retaining Raebareli.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had forged an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) supporting them. But they did not fare well. BSP got 10 seats, the SP five while the RLD drew a blank.

Like this time, the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 too were held in seven phases with voting in Uttar Pradesh held in all phases.

Phase 1: - BJP won six of eight seats that went to polls in this phase.

- BSP got two seats (Bijnore and Saharanpur) - RLD chief Ajit Singh lost from Muzaffarnagar and his son Jayant Chaudhury from Baghpat.

Phase 2: - BJP won six seats out of eight seats that went to polls - BSP bagged two seats (Saharanpur and Amroha) Phase 3: - BJP was victorious in six of the 10 seats of western Uttar Pradesh and Rohailkhand that went to polls in this phase - SP won four parliamentary constituencies (Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal and Mainpuri). Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had won Mainpuri and presently his daughter-in-law is an MP from there.

Phase 4: - BJP won all 13 seats from Awadh and Bundelkhand regions that went to polls in this phase.

- SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav lost to BJP's Subrat Pathak.

Phase 5 - BJP won 13 out of 14 seats.

-Congress won one seat (Raebareli) but suffered a major setback as Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to the BJP's Smriti Irani.

Phase 6 - BJP bagged nine of the 14 seats in the Purvanchal region where polling was held in this phase - BSP won four seats - Samajwadi Party got one (Azamgarh won by Akhilesh Yadav) Phase 7 - BJP had won nine seats (Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained Varanasi by a record margin) - BJP ally Apna Dal (S) got two seats (Mirzapur and Robertsganj).

- BSP won two seats in this phase.

The vote percentage of the BJP was 49.6 per cent, BSP 19.26 per cent, SP 17.96 per cent, Congress 6.31 per cent, and Apna Dal (S) 1.01 per cent votes.