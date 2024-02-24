202 projects completed under Jal Jeevan Mission in Raigad

Alibaug, Feb 24 (PTI) The Raigad district administration has so far completed 202 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission out of 1,444, as per official data.

The Mission envisages supplying piped water to every household.

"The set target is to supply tap water to every household till December 2024. The administration has completed 202 water supply projects out of 1,444," it said.

The government is going to spend nearly Rs 1,200 crore for the projects and has so far disbursed Rs 200 crore to Raigad. PTI COR NSK