2020 Delhi riots: CBI drops murder charge against police constables over man's death

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The CBI has dropped the charge of murder from its chargesheet against two Delhi Police constables in connection with the death of 23-year-old Faizan, who was seen in a viral video purportedly being assaulted and forced to sing the national anthem during the communal riots here in 2020.

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Delhi High Court in 2024, following which the federal agency had registered a case against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to rioting and murder. The case was based on an FIR lodged by the Delhi Police.

The CBI has recently filed a chargesheet against Head Constable Ravinder Kumar and Constable Pawan Yadav under IPC sections 302 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), carrying a jail term of up to 10 years, and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among other penal provisions.

"There is sufficient material on record to take cognisance of the commission of offence u/s 323, 325, 304(II) r/w section 34 IPC and substantive offences thereof," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mayank Goel said while taking cognisance of the chargesheet on Wednesday.

In a video clip that had gone viral on social media, Faizan, along with four other Muslim men, was seen being beaten up by police personnel and forced to sing the national anthem and "Vande Mataram".

"I am allowing the petition. I am transferring the case to CBI," Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had said on a plea filed by Faizan's mother for a probe into the incident by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Kismatun, in her plea filed in 2020, had accused police personnel of assaulting and illegally detaining her son, and denying him critical healthcare, due to which he succumbed to his injuries on February 26 that year, after being released.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured. PTI ABS RC