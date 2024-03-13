2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 2 accused of assaulting police officials

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday acquitted two people of the charge of causing grievous hurt to two police officials during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying their identification was "shadowed with clouds of doubt".

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against Abid Ali and Sheru alias Raja, who were accused of being part of a riotous mob that vandalised properties and pelted stones on the main Vijay Park Road during the communal riots on February 23, 2020.

According to the prosecution, an inspector and a head constable were injured in the incident.

"The whole process of identification of the accused persons by these two victims or injured (police) officials is shadowed with clouds of doubt," the court said, taking note of the evidence before it.

"I find merit in the argument of the defence that it could not have been a mere coincidence for both these witnesses to visit the police station without any purpose and find both the accused persons with the investigating officer (IO)," the judge said.

He said as the evidence regarding their identification was not "fool proof", it was not safe to rely on the testimonies of the two police witnesses.

"Hence, I find that both the accused persons are entitled to the benefit of the doubt," the judge said, adding, "The accused are acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in the present case." The Bhajanpura police station had registered an FIR against the duo under various penal provisions, including for unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and assault or criminal force on a public servant. PTI MNR RC