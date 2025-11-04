2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits father-son duo in robbery, arson case

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A Delhi court has acquitted a father and son in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing the case against accused Mithhan Singh and his son Jony Kumar, who were charged with various penal offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, robbery and arson.

The prosecution alleged that both were part of a riotous mob that looted and vandalised a shop in Khajuri Khas Extension. During the investigation, seven complaints were merged into the FIR.

In an order dated October 31, the judge said, "I find that the prosecution has failed to prove that accused Jony Kumar and Mithhan Singh had committed the offences." Noting the evidence before it, the court said that none of the prosecution witnesses identified any of the accused as being part of the mob that committed arson and rioting across several properties in the specific place.

It said, "None of the witnesses has specifically supported the case of the prosecution. No role has been attributed to the accused by any of these witnesses." The court, however, convicted Jony Kumar under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) for violating prohibitory orders, saying it was established that he was standing with a mob and raising slogans. PTI SKM MNR RT RT