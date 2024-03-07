2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges 11 accused of arson, criminal conspiracy

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A court here has discharged 11 accused in a 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, saying there was no grave suspicion of them having committed the alleged offences.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the case against the 11 men, who were accused of being a part of a mob that indulged in rioting, stone pelting, vandalism and arson at Sherpur Chowk in Dayalpur on February 23, 2020.

Nine other complaints were also clubbed with the case.

“It cannot be said that a grave suspicion is created against the accused persons to show their involvement in any of the incidents being prosecuted in this case. In fact, there is no specific evidence in respect of finding the culprit behind the incident related to other complaints, which were clubbed…,” the court said.

Advertisment

In an order dated March 4, the court said a general piece of evidence was not sufficient to charge an accused for a particular incident.

The court said there was no specific evidence to show that the accused had engaged in a criminal conspiracy.

“I find that accused Ajmat Ali, Shadab Alam, Naved, Mohammed Shahid, Mohammed Sakir, Nadeem, Mohammed Sohail, Sultan Ahmed, Wazid, Suleman and Mohammed Faeem, are entitled for discharge. Hence, all the accused persons are hereby discharged in this case,” it said.

The court said the statements of two eyewitnesses were “vague” and “general.” It noted that according to the investigating officer (IO), he saw two mobs raising slogans against each other and they later started throwing stones and torching vehicles.

“IO should have ascertained as to which mob was responsible for a particular incident. However, he did not make an investigation on this line,” the court said. PTI MNR MNR SK SK