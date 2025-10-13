2020 Delhi riots: Court grants 10 days interim bail to Khalid Saifi

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday granted a 10-day interim bail to Khalid Saifi, the United Against Hate founder who is in jail in a February 2020 riots case, to participate in a family marriage and attend to his ailing mother.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Saifi’s plea for the grant of interim bail for 15 days on the grounds of the marriage of his niece and the ill health of his mother.

“Although, as per the prosecution, the bride is not the closest relative of the applicant (Saifi), but as verified, she is in relation to the applicant, and the fact regarding her marriage has also been verified,” the court said.

Regarding the mother, the court said that although Saifi did not submit any medical prescription to show a particular illness, but she was around 85 years of age and was suffering generally from ill health.

It said, “Thus, keeping in view both the facts, the court finds it justified to grant the desired relief to the applicant/accused, i.e, to attend the marriage and more importantly to be with the old-aged mother.” “Accordingly, the application is allowed and the applicant is granted interim bail for 10 days from October 14 to 23,” the court added.

It granted the interim relief from, subject to furnishing a bail bond and personal bond of Rs 20,000 each.

“It is made clear that the applicant will surrender to the concerned jail superintendent on the evening of October 23,” the court said. PTI MNR RT