2020 Delhi riots: Court grants 15 days' interim bail to accused Tasleem Ahmad

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted 15 days' interim bail to an accused in a case alleging a conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots in the city, taking note of his daughter's illness and the issue of deposition of his son's school fees.

The court has, however, imposed the condition that the accused will not make any social media post or contact the media.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai passed the order on a plea from Tasleem Ahmad, who had sought interim bail for 15 days.

In an order dated July 28, the judge said, "Although, as per the (verification) report, the daughter of the applicant (Ahmad) has been discharged but still, as she has been suffering from hepatitis B, to the mind of the court she needs best care and treatment and for that purpose, the further course of treatment has to be assessed and being the father of the child, the applicant is the best person to see the same." The judge said Ahmad could make some efforts, if granted the relief, to arrange money for the future school fees of his son.

The court granted him bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and two sureties of the like amount.

It said, "The applicant shall not contact the media and will not do any (such) activity or put any material on social media at any cost." Other conditions for the interim relief included Ahmad not leaving the territory of the National Capital Region (NCR), not contacting any witnesses and not tampering with evidence. PTI MNR RC