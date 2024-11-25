2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to 2 accused, takes note of change in circumstances

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A bail application can be filed despite rejection of previous applications if there is a change in circumstances, said a court here while granting bail to two accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi rioting case.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the bail applications of Mohammed Yunus and Imran Ansari, both accused in the rioting case pertaining to the assault of a police team that left head constable Ratan Lal dead.

The court has framed charges against the duo and 23 others under various penal provisions, including murder, arson and rioting.

In its order passed on Saturday, the court noted that Yunus' bail plea had previously been dismissed 10 times, while Ansari had filed his seventh bail application.

"A subsequent bail application can be filed after the rejection of earlier applications if there is a change in the fact situation or law which requires the earlier view being interfered with or where the earlier finding has become obsolete." The court noted submissions by the accused persons about two other co-accused being granted bail by the Delhi High Court on November 4.

"As far as the change in the fact situation is concerned, it is not in dispute that the aforesaid co-accused persons have been granted bail by the high court in this case… I do find that the ground of parity should be accepted to allow this application," the court said.

The court directed the duo to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and a surety bond of the same amount each.

Other bail conditions included directions to the accused persons not to try to influence witnesses, provide their mobile numbers, not leave the country and inform the court if their addresses change. PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS