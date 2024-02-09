2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to accused noting material change in circumstances

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A court here granted bail on Friday to a man accused of rioting and arson during the 2020 communal violence in northeast Delhi, saying there was a "material change in the circumstances" since the rejection of his last bail plea.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the fourth bail plea of Sandeep alias Mogli, who has been accused of being part of a riotous mob that vandalised and torched a property in Bhagirathi Vihar on February 24, 2020.

The accused's bail pleas were rejected in July and September 2023 and on February 2 this year.

The court said according to a recent testimony of a public witness, the incident occurred at the property on February 25, 2020.

Advertisment

"The difference in the time of the incident between the evidence of the prosecution and the charges framed in the case at the instance of the prosecution is in my opinion an important aspect related to the case," the judge said.

The change in the timing of the alleged incident was in the accused's favour and it would also be relevant during the final adjudication of the case, the court said.

"Therefore, I find that the applicant (Sandeep) is entitled to bail on the basis of this material change in the circumstances. Hence, the application is allowed and the applicant is admitted to bail on his furnishing a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs 10,000 each," the judge said. PTI MNR RC