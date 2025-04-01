National

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, others

NewsDrum Desk
Kapil Mishra

BJP MLA Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered an FIR against Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and others to investigate his alleged role in 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found a "prime facie" cognisable offence, requiring a probe.

“It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence… further probe required,” the judge said.

The judge was hearing arguments on a plea filed by a Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of the FIR, which was opposed by Delhi Police, claiming Mishra had no role in the riots.

