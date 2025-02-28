2020 Delhi riots: Delhi court reserves order on FIR against Kapil Mishra, others

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A court here is likely to pronounce on March 24 its order on whether to direct police to lodge an FIR against Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra to investigate his alleged role in 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia reserved the order on February 27 after investigation revealed that "a plan was hatched to shift the blame on Mishra." The judge was hearing arguments on a plea filed by Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of an FIR, which was opposed by Delhi Police, claiming that Mishra had no role in the riots.

Police told the court that Mishra's role was investigated in the FIR and linked to the larger conspiracy surrounding the Delhi riots.

"The chats of the DPSG (Delhi Protest Support) group show that the chakka jams were planned well in advance, as early as February 15 and 17, 2020. Police investigation had revealed that a plan was hatched to shift the blame on Mishra," the prosecution told the court.

The complainant had sought a direction for an FIR against Mishra, the then SHO of Dayalpur and five others, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Satpal Sansad.