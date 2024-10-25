2020 Delhi riots: ex-councillor Tahir Hussain argues discussion on protest not insurgency

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Friday argued before a Delhi court that discussions on protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was not an act of insurgency or an armed rebellion.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing arguments on the framing of charges against Hussain and others in the case of "larger conspiracy" behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Hussain’s counsel said a discussion in a meeting about protests against CAA or the National Register of Citizens was neither an act of insurgency nor did it constitute an offence of armed rebellion.

His lawyer further argued there was no evidence to connect him with the larger conspiracy and the only evidence against him was the disclosure statement of a co-accused.

After the disclosure, no recoveries were made from Hussain, the counsel claimed.

Twenty people, including Hussain, activists Sharjeel Imam and Khalid Saif, have been booked under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and several provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 communal riots that claimed the lives of 53 people and left more than 700 injured. PTI MNR AMK MNR AMK AMK