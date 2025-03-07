2020 Delhi riots: Man who pointed gun at cop gets 15 days' interim bail

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Shahrukh Pathan, who hogged media spotlight as he pointed a pistol at a policeman and threatened to kill him during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, was granted 15 days' interim bail on Friday to attend to his ailing father.

Pathan is accused of being part of a riotous mob that inflicted a gunshot injury to a person near Maujpur Chowk on February 24, 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Pathan's plea seeking interim bail on the ground that his father is suffering from a "serious medical condition" and that he needs to "take care of his ailing father and arrange funds for his family".

The judge took note of the medical documents showing that Pathan's father has been suffering from multiple ailments and that he was also hospitalised.

The investigating officer (IO) had submitted photographs of Pathan's father, showing his poor physical condition and that he was admitted in a hospital, the judge noted.

"Looking into the medical condition of the father of the applicant or accused (Pathan) and the fact that the presence of the applicant is necessary for taking care of his ailing father and arranging funds for the family, the court deems it just and appropriate to grant 15 days' interim bail to the applicant subject to his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety in the like amount," the court said.

Other conditions of bail require the accused to provide his mobile phone number and keep the device switched on always, not contact any witnesses or other co-accused and provide his attendance at the police station on every alternate day.

"The period of 15 days shall start from the date of his release. The applicant is directed to surrender before the jail superintendent concerned on the expiry of 15 days," the court said. PTI MNR RC