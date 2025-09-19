2020 Hathras 'gang rape': Court records statements against Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

Hathras (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A local MP-MLA court here on Friday recorded statements of two witnesses in a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly calling three acquitted youths "accused" in the 2020 Hathras 'gang-rape' case.

The court fixed October 27 as the next date for evidence submission, a lawyer representing the three acquitted youths said.

Appearing on behalf of complainant Luv Kush, witnesses Dhruv Sisodia and Jagbir deposed before Judge Deepak Nath Saraswati.

"The evidence in Luv Kush's case was recorded today. Evidence in the cases of the other two youths, Ravi and Ram Kumar, has already been completed. The next date has been fixed for October 27, after which notice will be issued to Rahul Gandhi (sic)," said advocate Munna Singh Pundhir.

Pundhir said three separate cases had been filed on behalf of Ravi, Ram Kumar alias Ramu and Luv Kush against Gandhi after he allegedly made remarks in Bulgadhi village on December 12, 2024, saying that "the accused are roaming free while the victim's family is locked inside the house." The lawyer said this statement was "defamatory and insulting" to the youths, who had been acquitted by a CBI court after spending over two-and-a-half years in jail.

"A legal notice of Rs 1.5 crore was sent to Rahul Gandhi demanding Rs 50 lakh each for the three," he said, adding that no reply was received to the notice, following which the complaint was filed.

A Dalit girl from a village was allegedly gang-raped in September 2020 and died days later during treatment at a hospital in Delhi. Four men of her village were accused of committing the crime. After a CBI probe and trial, three of them — Ramkumar, Luvkush and Ravi — were acquitted, while Sandeep was found guilty and is still in jail.