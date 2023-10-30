2020 LS polls: Congress takes out 3rd 'Pratigya' rally in east Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Congress held the third "Pratigya" rally on Monday in east Delhi under the first phase of the party's "Jawab Do, Hisab Do" campaign.

Scores of Congress leaders and workers assembled in front of the Shastri Park metro station and subsequently, moved to multiple locations for public meetings held by the party's Delhi unit chief, Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Before the rally, a large number of Congress workers accompanied the Delhi Congress president to E Block of Seelampur. The rally then proceeded via Janta Colony, the Jaffrabad metro station, Maujpur Chowk, Vijay Park and Gokulpuri.

More workers and party supporters joined the rally from Gokulpuri. Through Bhajanpura, Khajoori Chowk and Wazirabad Road via Karawal Nagar Road, the rally finally proceeded to the main meeting venue at Sanjay Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Mustafabad.

The Delhi Congress launched its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the first "Pratigya" rally on October 15, as Lovely said the rally will cover all seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital in the coming days. PTI ABU RC