2020 northeast Delhi riots: Lawyers, others appeal to SC, Delhi HC for expeditious bail hearing

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A group of advocates, law researchers and students have appealed to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court to expeditiously decide the bail pleas of the accused in a case related to alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The National Alliance for Justice, Accountability and Rights (NAJAR) in a statement issued on Thursday said, "We earnestly appeal to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court to ensure that the bail petitions of all the accused in the equal citizenship cases (FIR 59/2020) are heard and decided in an expeditious manner, within two weeks at the most." The FIR pertains to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots.

Twenty people, including activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy to incite the riots.

The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Alleging that there was a delay in hearing the bail pleas of several accused, the statement also sought directions for payment of appropriate compensation to the accused and their families.

It said that in the event of transfer or elevation of judges, the judges should be asked to pass the orders in bail matters where hearing has been concluded or judgement reserved. PTI MNR AS AS