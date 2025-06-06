2020 riots larger conspiracy case: Delhi court to begin hearing arguments July 2 onwards

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday decided to start hearing arguments on charge from July 2 in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case related to February 2020 riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar on June 2 noted that the prosecution and counsel for five accused persons had completed their arguments on charge.

The court then sought the "schedule regarding the time frame" and the manner of addressing the arguments, "particularly time or hours" from the special public prosecutors and accused’s advocates.

On Friday, special public prosecutor Amit Prasad said the prosecution would take around four to five hours daily for at least five days to conclude its arguments.

Prasad said he would supply a compilation for the court's convenience.

The court agreed to the submissions of the prosecution and the counsel for the accused persons that the arguments on charge should continue post summer vacations.

It was pointed out to the court that the proceedings in the present matter would take considerable time as the chargesheet runs into over 17,000 pages.

Advocates for some other accused also made their submissions.

"This court considers it fit that a considerable time has already been lapsed and therefore, arguments on the point of charge have to be expedited," the judge said on June 2.

Several persons, including activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain were booked under the stringent (UAPA) and several provisions of IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 communal riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.