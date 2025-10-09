2022 Amravati pharmacist murder: Court refuses bail to accused auto driver

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) A court here has denied bail to a man arrested in connection with the killing of a pharmacist in Maharashtra's Amravati in 2022 for sharing social media posts supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged objectionable comments about Prophet Mohammad.

Judge Chakor Bhaviskar of the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases on October 6 denied bail to Shaikh Shakil, the accused, noting that the murder of Umesh Kolhe was intended to spread terror in society.

The detailed order became available on Thursday.

The goal of the criminal conspiracy was to "hold the death of Umesh Kolhe up high to spread the fierce dark of terror in the society," and "they (the conspirators) horrendously succeeded in that", said the judge.

Kolhe, who had shared social media posts backing Nupur Sharma, was killed in Amaravati, about 650 km from Mumbai, in June 2022. As many as 11 persons including Shakil were arrested in the case.

The judge, in the order rejecting the bail application, underlined that the murder was not the result of a momentary emotional "flare-up".

"It is determined to wreak revenge. It is an outcome of meticulous planning. For that, recce was done. Ways and means of traveling of Umesh Kolhe were observed. Weapons were procured," the court said.

Every accused had a specific role, and the conspirators did not give up after the first attempt failed on June 20, 2022, but carried out the killing the next day, the judge said.

The victim had not personally provoked any of the accused, the court pointed out, adding that he was attacked unexpectedly and did not get a chance to even try to save himself.

"He was in an absolutely hapless and helpless state," the judge said.

Shakil, an auto driver, had sought bail claiming that he had been falsely implicated.

He knew the co-accused only in his capacity as an auto-rickshaw driver, he argued.

The NIA opposed his plea, stating that Shakil was a member of the WhatsApp group 'Meeting only' formed by the conspirators, and was present at meetings on June 9 and June 20, 2022.

He was in constant touch with the team which conducted recce, the prosecution said, claiming that he conspired with other accused to facilitate "lifting, dropping and sheltering" the co-accused after the crime. PTI AVI KRK