2022 Bhupatinagar blast case: NIA files charge-sheet against 3 people

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against three people in connection with the 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case in West Bengal, officials said.

Three people were killed after a bomb exploded in a house near TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's rally venue in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on December 2, 2022.

Besides Panchanan Ghorai, Manobrata Jana and Balai Charan Maity, the agency has also named the deceased -- Raj Kumar Manna, Biswajit Gayen and Buddhadeb Manna -- in the charge-sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata.

While Ghorai is on bail, Jana and Maity are in judicial custody. Proceedings against Raj Kumar Manna, Buddhadeb Manna and Gayen have been abated, the NIA said.

"All the six charge-sheeted accused were found to be actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to the bomb blast which took place at Naruabila village on December 2, 2022," the spokesperson of the NIA said.

The agency had taken over the investigation from the state police on June 4 last year and has filed its charge-sheet under the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Substance Act.

The criminal conspiracy involving the supply of explosives for making bombs to spread terror and violence in the region has been exposed in the case, the NIA said.

In a statement after the 2022 blast, the local police said, "The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday and three bodies were recovered on Saturday morning." "A few others are injured. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway," it had said. PTI ABS ANB ANB