2022 BMW accident: Delhi tribunal awards over Rs 28 lakh compensation to victim's family

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A Delhi motor accident claims tribunal has awarded Rs 28.77 lakh as compensation to the family of a person who died in a 2022 BMW car accident.

Presiding officer Charu Gupta was hearing the petition filed by the family of private employee Ranjan Kumar, who died after he was hit by a speeding BMW car on July 10, 2022.

According to the plea, Kumar was killed after a speeding Maharashtra-registered BMW car hit him near the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

It said Kumar was found injured on the footpath and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In an order dated October 16, the judge said, "In totality of circumstances, this tribunal is of the opinion that the petitioner has been able to prove on the scales of preponderance of probabilities that the accident in question took place due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle by its driver on the date and time of accident." The tribunal said that the deceased was the sole bread earner and the whole family was dependent on him, so all the petitioning members were entitled to the compensation.

It noted that the BMW car was given for repair work at an automobile workshop and was driven by an employee without any authorisation from the owner.

The tribunal awarded a compensation of more than Rs 28.77 lakh under various heads.

It said as that car was not insured, so both the owner and driver were jointly liable for paying compensation to the victim's family.