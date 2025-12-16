2022 murder case: Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur sent in police custody till Dec 22

Thane, Dec 16 (PTI) A Thane court on Tuesday remanded gangster Subhash Singh Thakur, arrested in a 2022 murder case, in police custody till December 22.

Thakur, believed to be the mentor of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was taken into custody by the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra from Fatehgarh Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

He was booked for the murder of property developer Samay Chauhan (32) in the Manvelpada area of Virar in Palghar district in February 2022. Provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were also invoked against him.

Thakur was brought to Virar on Monday night on a transit remand.

On Tuesday, he was produced before the Thane-based court of Special Judge VG Mohite, who remanded him in police custody till December 22, said a police official who is part of the probe team.

The police will interrogate Thakur over his alleged involvement in the 2022 murder case, he said.

A property dispute between local builder Rahul Dubey and Chauhan had triggered the contractual killing of the latter, sources in the police earlier said.

He was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants.

Dubey had been arrested in Balia, Bihar. The shooters were identified as Manish Singh and Rahul Sharma (34). Sharma and his accomplice, Abhishek Singh (30), were nabbed from Varanasi on March 29. PTI COR GK