2023 Peeplu murder: CBI takes over investigation

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The CBI has registered a case into the alleged killing of Shankar Meena in Rajasthan's Peeplu last year against four members of the police patrol unit and others, officials said on Thursday.

The case of 20-year old Meena, who was allegedly killed by the sand mafia last year was handed over to the CBI by the Rajasthan High Court on August 14.

The killing had resulted in massive protests by the locals against the lease holder of sand mines.

It is alleged that four members of the police patrol were hand in gloves with the killers, they said.