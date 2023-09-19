Advertisment
#National

CUET-UG to be conducted from May 15 to 31; CUET-PG from Mar 11 to 28

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
19 Sep 2023
cuet-ug-2023 Entrance Exam Examination College Delhi University.jpg

Representative image

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission on Tuesday announced schedule for three key entrance exams -- CUET-UG, CUET-PG, and NET for 2024-25 academic session.

Advertisment

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024.

"Results will be announced within three weeks of last test," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The CUET-PG will be conducted from March 11 to 28.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted from June 10 to 21, he announced.

#CUET PG #National Eligibility Test #CUET-UG #University Grants Commission #Common University Entrance Test
Advertisment
Subscribe