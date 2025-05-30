2024 Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll candidate Naresh Meena gets bail in SDM slapping case

Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) Rajasthan High Court on Friday granted bail to Naresh Meena an independent candidate who had contested bypolls from Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency in Tonk district last year and was arrested for slapping a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).
Meena had slapped the SDM on November 13 during the by-elections of the assembly constituency accusing the official of forcing villagers to vote. Residents of Samravta village had boycotted the polling, and Meena was supporting their protest.
A local court had earlier rejected his bail plea. The case was registered at the Nagarfort police station, and a chargesheet has already been filed, officials said.
During the bail hearing in the High Court, it was argued that the case was politically motivated. The single-judge bench of Justice Anil Kumar Upman accepted Meena's bail plea.
However, Meena will remain in custody as his bail plea in a separate case related to violence and arson that took place in Samravta village on the night of November 13 has been rejected, officials said. PTI COR SDA OZ OZ