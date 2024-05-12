2024 election is between people who want to ‘change' Constitution and those against it: SP chief

Barabanki (UP), May 12 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is between people who want to “change the constitution” and those protecting it.

Yadav took part in a rally here in support of Tanuj Punia, the INDIA bloc candidate who is contesting Barabanki Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket.

“On one side are the people who want to change the Constitution and on the other side are the people of INDIA bloc, SP and Congress who want to protect it," Yadav said while addressing the rally.

“The election here has turned out to be between people of Barabanki and false guarantees,” he said.

The public has taken matters into their own hands and are not going to spare those who talk about running the double engine government, Yadav said.

While attacking the BJP-led central government for inflation and bringing “black farm laws”, the SP chief said, “These people brought farm laws to snatch the lands of the poor farmers and give to the big industrialists.” Yadav said that after coming to power the INDIA bloc government will ensure guaranteed minimum support price for the crops produced by farmers.

Talking about youngsters, Akhilesh said that the BJP has also cheated them by not providing jobs or by stopping paper leaks of recruitment exams.

He said that if BJP comes to power again, the jobs of police personnel will be made temporary.

Uttar Pradesh’s former chief minister, Yadav, said that the INDIA bloc government will “improve the quality of free ration being given to the poor”.

He also attacked the BSP alleging that it has joined hands with the BJP. "I want to say to our people of bahujan samaj that you must have seen that BSP and BJP have joined hands in hiding. So, beware of them and vote for the INDIA bloc candidate to ensure his victory." Tanuj Punia is pitted against Rajrani Rawat of BJP. Polling in Barabanki is on May 20 in the fifth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. PTI CDN NB