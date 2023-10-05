2024 Lok Sabha polls a contest between BJP and DMK in Tamil Nadu, says Annamalai

Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday said the 2024 Lok Sabha election would be a fight between the ruling DMK and his party and that there is neither regret nor happiness over the AIADMK leaving the National Democratic Alliance.

Advertisment

When asked if any decision has been taken by his party on separately facing the Lok Sabha polls in the state, Annamalai said that election strategy is not an agenda for discussion in a press conference and that the party would convey its stance to the people at the right time.

Speaking to reporters here after a meeting of party functionaries, he said the National Democratic Alliance has been intact for 25 years although some parties have joined and quit at various times and others have rejoined the combine again.

Asked if the parliamentary elections would be a tug of war between the AIADMK and the BJP, Annamalai said it would be between a fight between the DMK and the BJP, and added that he was just reiterating what he has already been saying for the past two years.

Advertisment

The party's goal is to send a large number of MPs from Tamil Nadu to the Lok Sabha in the LS polls. The BJP would take forward initiatives towards making a change, and positive indications would be visible ahead of the 2024 polls. "You will see victorious candidates and also see the vote share." When asked if he has any regret over AIADMK's exit from the NDA, he said it was not a question of happiness or regret and added, "The BJP would naturally be concentrating only on its growth. Why should there be regret or happiness?" Annamalai said his only goal from day one in the party has been to strengthen it, which is also the objective of the leaders and cadres. "The 2024 LS polls is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning another term in office," he said, expressing confidence that the "NDA will win all 39 Parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu".

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the alliance led by DMK won 38 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, while BJP's erstwhile ally AIADMK won one seat. The BJP failed to win any seats.

Asked whether the AIADMK had snapped ties with the BJP by blaming him for his comments on the leaders of that party, such as C N Annadurai, he said it would not be appropriate for him to provide an answer. "I am doing my work and I am clear about the way I have to travel and I am also clear about the path the BJP should take." He made it clear that he was not inclined to answer further questions about AIADMK quitting the NDA alliance. PTI VGN VGN ANE