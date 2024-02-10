2024 Lok Sabha polls should be fought on people-centric issues: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections should be fought on issues related to the people and that he has requested the party high-command to allow people with clean image to enter the fray.

He said the opposition INDIA bloc wants to do engage in issue-based politics.

"I want this election to be fought on issues. The problems people are facing in their everyday lives, a roadmap to resolve the problem. It should be discussed," he told reporters in Tonk.

Pilot said the panel of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state has been prepared in the recent party's screening committee meeting in Delhi. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also said the final decision on this will be taken by the central election committee of the party.

"It is expected that a decision will be taken soon," he said.

Pilot said he has requested the party that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, new people and those with clean image should be given a chance as this will send a good message.

He also hit out at the BJP over the Uniform Civil Code which was recently passed in the Uttarakhand Assembly saying it is a "political trick" of the saffron party to "divert" the people's attention from real public issues.

He said the last two successive National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments led by the BJP have "only worked to be in the spotlight or push certain propaganda." He said the people will give them a "suitable reply" for their actions in the forthcoming general elections.

"BJP leaders have only been criticising the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. It's been 10 years. What about now? I feel they should focus more on making people-friendly policies instead of slamming former PM Manmohan Singh," he added.

On the government's announcement to honour agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan with India's highest civilian award, he said, "The BJP government decided to confer him with Bharat Ratna, but failed to implement his recommendations." PTI SDA CK