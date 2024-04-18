2024 LS elections: From digital poll wars to electoral awareness, memes flood social media

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) From attacking political opponents to raising awareness among the electorate, colourful memes, including many drawing humorous elements from popular Bollywood films, have flooded social media as the country goes to polls on Friday.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be held in seven phases and major political parties have tried to outwit their rivals both in rallies on ground and slugfests online.

From Instagram to X, social media platforms, in the run up to the polls have seen bitter poster wars and even bitter meme battles for political one-upmanship.

But, amid this digital melee, the Election Commission of India (ECI), which is all set to hold the world's largest elections, has used memes to reach out to the electorate, especially the young and first-time voters, using at times quirky lines or dialogues from famous movies to drive the message home.

"We are excited to vote in #LokSabhaElections2024 Are you ready too?#SaathChalenge #Elections2024 #ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv #FirstTimeVoters #ECI," the ECI posted on X on Thursday, and used a meme based on a still from a scene from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' with a tagline 'Excitement of first time voters before voting'.

On the eve of the first phase of the polls, the ECI put up a series of posts, digital posters on X to motivate voters to come out and exercise their franchise. It also reposted a meme themed on film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' shared by Doordarshan, on Thursday, as well as a classic poster by Amul on the 2024 polls which had a pun-laced tagline -- 'World's greataste elections! Amul Your favourite choice".

The ECI's X handle also shared the message of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday in a digital poster.

"CEC appeals to every voter to come out and vote with their family and friends in #GeneralElections2024. #IVote4Sure #ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv #YouAreTheOne #SaathChalenge," it said.

In the past several days, the Commission has also used memes to build awareness, as on April 11 it had posted a funny meme theme on web series "The Family Man", leaving netizens in splits.

Experts say memes and humour appeal to youths and hence may have the desired effect on the minds of such voters as the poll panel is seeking to boost turnout.

In the first phase, 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories are scheduled to go to polls, and among those in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sarbanada Sonowal and Bhupendra Yadav, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress, DMK's Kanimozhi and K Annamalai of BJP. Voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 from third gender. There are as many as 35.67 lakh first-time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years. The ruling BJP and opposition parties Congress, AAP -- both part of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc -- have used the online medium and social media platform to outsmart each other in the 'NDA vs INDIA' battle.

On Thursday, the AAP ran a series of posters on X, attacking the ruling dispensation.

"Jaan ki baazi laga denge lekin desh ke samvidhan par aanch nahin aane denge," the AAP posted a digital banner on X with a photo of its leader Sanjay Singh who was recently released from jail.

In the recent past, the AAP has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi many times in speeches, press conferences and on social media.

One such digital poster out up on AAP by X recently, had a slogan -- 'Modi ko hatana hai kyoniki...." along with a tagline 'BJP Hatao, Samvidhan Bachao' and an image of Modi.

On Thursday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party also posted on X a few posters about its 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se' campaign, with a hashtag #JailKaJawabVoteSe.

The AAP on Wednesday launched a Lok Sabha campaign website named 'Aap Ka Ramrajya' and had shared its promos on X also.

On March 15, the AAP had on X shared a video meme, mocking the BJP on the isse of electoral bonds, while other posts dubbed its manifesto -- Sankalp Patra as not a 'Ghoshna Patra' but a 'Jumla Patra'.

The BJP's social media feeds have been largely dominated by images and slogans such as 'Modi ki Guarantee' and 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', both of which also figure prominently in their manifesto.

On Thursday, the Congress posted a video on X, taking a veiled swipe at the ruling BJP with a sarcastic tagline 'Berozgari bahut hai, Baki sab thik hai'.

On April 17, the grand old party also shared a poster on X with a quirky tagline, attacking Prime Minister Modi.

Voting on Friday will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm. The Election Commission has deployed over 18 lakh polling personnel across 1.87 lakh polling stations where over 16.63 crore voters will exercise their franchise.

While the polls will get underway from April 19, the meme wars would perhaps only get bitter from hereon till its last phase on June 1. PTI KND AS AS