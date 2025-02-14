2024 LS poll: NOTA records lowest percentage share since introduced in 2014 general election

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The None Of The Above (NOTA) option in EVMs recorded its lowest percentage share in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls since its introduction in 2013, according to data shared by the Election Commission.

The option was implemented in a Lok Sabha poll for the first time in 2014.

According to the polls panel's 'Atlas-2024', a book containing data from last year's Lok Sabha polls, there has been a gradual decline in NOTA votes over the past three Lok Sabha elections, from 1.08 per cent in 2014 to 0.99 per cent in 2024.

While the percentage might seem small, the total number of NOTA votes can still be significant, especially in seats with comparatively lower winning margins, where the NOTA votes could have affected outcomes in some constituencies.

The distribution of NOTA votes across the states exhibits significant variation, reflecting regional political dynamics, voter preferences and levels of political engagement.

Bihar recorded the highest share (percentage) of NOTA votes at 2.07 per cent, followed closely by Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu with 2.06 per cent and Gujarat at 1.58 per cent.

In contrast, Nagaland recorded the lowest share of NOTA votes at just 0.21%, suggesting a stronger alignment or preference for the contesting candidates in the state.

Such varying trends across states may be influenced by factors such as political competition, the prominence of regional parties, voter education, and the overall electoral landscape within each region.

The variation highlights the diverse ways in which voters engage with the electoral process and express their preferences, either by actively participating in choosing a candidate or by using NOTA as a tool for protest or dissent.

Introduced in 2013, the NOTA option on electronic voting machines (EVMs) has its own symbol -- a ballot paper with a black cross across it. The EC added the NOTA button on EVMs as the last option on the voting panel after a September 2013 Supreme Court order.

Before the apex court's order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of filling what is popularly called Form 49-O. But filling out the form at the polling station under Rule 49-O of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, compromised the secrecy of the voter.

The Supreme Court had, however, refused to direct the EC to hold fresh polls if the majority of the electorate exercised the NOTA option while voting.