2025 as year of defence reforms: DRDO will play crucial role in achieving objectives, says Rajnath

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A day after India declared 2025 as the year of defence reforms with an aim to transform the military into a technologically-advanced force, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the DRDO will play a "crucial role" in achieving the set objectives.

He visited the headquarters of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here and interacted with senior scientists and various officials to mark its 67th foundation day, the defence ministry said.

Singh called upon the DRDO to continue moving ahead "in sync with the rapidly-evolving technological ecosystem", and keep coming out with products that are relevant to the changing times.

On 2025 being declared as the 'Year of Reforms', Singh asserted that the DRDO will play a "crucial role" in achieving the set objectives, the ministry said in a statement.

India on Wednesday declared 2025 as the year of defence reforms and that the aim will be to facilitate rolling out integrated theatre commands to bolster synergy among the three services and transform the military into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force.

The broader aim of the reforms planned by the defence ministry would be to make the defence acquisition procedures simpler and time-sensitive, ensure deeper collaboration among key stakeholders, break silos, eliminate inefficiencies and optimise utilisation of resources.

Singh on Wednesday had said the reforms would lay the foundation for "unprecedented" advancements in defence preparedness and ensure India's security and sovereignty amid challenges of the 21st century.

On Thursday, he urged the DRDO scientists to "keep an eye" on the products and processes being adopted by the technologically-advanced countries, and develop niche technologies with an aim to make the DRDO "one of the strongest R&D organisations in the world".

He also expressed his view that each lab of the DRDO should "identify two-three critical projects", which should be completed by 2025, the statement said.

"By the next foundation year, we should have 100 such projects completed," he said.

Singh appreciated the efforts of the DRDO towards increasing collaboration with the private sector, including providing its technologies and free access to its patents.

He urged the organisation to identify more such areas that can enhance the participation of the private sector, emphasising that a nation can only progress when all stakeholders work together.

The defence minister also called upon the DRDO to explore the possibility of "including start-ups in its R&D efforts".

This would promote valuable exchange of ideas and provide an opportunity for the Indian defence sector to come out with innovative technologies according to the changing times, he said.

Singh said each lab should organise two open-days every month for interaction with the industry. He also suggested that laboratories can raise awareness about the works being carried out by the DRDO and motivate the youth to contribute to nation-building.

"The DRDO can play the role of a catalyst for other similar organisations, academia, industry, etc., which can help in bringing a technological revolution in the country. A new ecosystem can be created, which focuses on defence as well as dual-technology areas that can bring about a transformative change for civilian users," Singh added.

In his address, the defence minister commended the DRDO for developing the indigenous capabilities of the country by equipping the armed forces with state-of-the-art technologies and equipment, and bolstering the defence sector through collaboration with the private sector.

Later, Singh in a post on X said, "Had a wonderful interaction with the @DRDO_India's senior scientists and officials in New Delhi today. Lauded them for their efforts towards developing India's indigenous capabilities. Exhorted Team DRDO to continue moving ahead in sync with the rapidly-evolving technological ecosystem & keep coming out with niche products.

"Also, shared certain forward looking ideas with them which will help in strengthening R&D in the defence sector," he said.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of the DRDO, Samir V Kamat briefed Singh about the "ongoing R&D activities, achievements of the DRDO" in 2024, its various initiatives in promoting industry, start-ups and academia and the roadmap for 2025, the statement said.

Kamat said so far 1,950 Transfer of Technologies (ToTs) on DRDO-developed systems have been handed over to Indian industries, of which 256 Licensing Agreements for ToTs were signed with Indian industries in 2024, it said.

The DRDO chairman added that more than 19 development-cum-production partners or production agencies were chosen last year for 'Mission Mode' projects.

The DRDO test facilities have been opened to the industries for utilisation and over 18,000 tests have been carried out for private industries/defence PSUs in the past three years with more than 5,000 tests in 2024 itself, the statement said.

Singh also felicitated the design team of Long Range Hypersonic Anti Ship Missile on the occasion. PTI KND KVK KVK