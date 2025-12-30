2025: Changing alliance dynamics, Karur tragedy, impeachment motion on judge dominate TN

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) The changing alliance dynamics with the AIADMK and BJP reviving poll ties and actor Vijay's political upsurge dominated the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, while the devastating stampede in Karur and an impeachment motion against a High Court judge hogged national attention.

The PMK is set to drag its power tussle into the election year.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay's political outbursts at the DMK and BJP made both parties take note of his presence, apprehending that he may turn out to be a dark horse in the 2026 Assembly polls. His political outreach through his fledgling party hit a roadblock due to the Karur stampede during a rally he addressed on September 27. 41 persons were killed in the stampede.

The CBI is probing the matter.

During the first week of December, a single judge order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill triggered a row with the local authorities opposing the lighting of the lamp near a dargah claiming it would cause communal unrest.

Taking exception to the order of Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the DMK and its allies initiated an impeachment motion against the judge.

The year saw AIADMK and BJP re-establish political ties with a view to forging a formidable front against the ruling DMK-led strong bloc that has been winning every others elections since 2019.

In April, BJP senior and Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Chennai and announced the revival of ties with the AIADMK.

In swift incidents that unfolded, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran was elevated as the party's state president in the hope that his past stint with the AIADMK would ensure cordiality between the two parties. Nagenthran succeeded K Annamalai, a former IPS officer with a significant popularity, something unheard for a BJP leader in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, seems to be sitting pretty and geared up for the election year. Bereft of confusion and alliance pressure, the ruling party is aiming to secure 200 out of 234 Assembly seats in the election likely to be held in April 2026.

Premalatha Vijayakanth-led DMDK is undecided on returning to the NDA under AIADMK's leadership.

The year also saw AIADMK senior K A Sengottaiyan joining Vijay's TVK, a move that also triggered speculation that expelled AIADMK leaders--O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran would forge electoral ties with the party.

High profile DMK leader V Senthil Balaji lost his ministerial post due to a money laundering case and another Minister K Ponmudi was shunted out due to his controversial remark on certain Hindu religious symbols and women.

The year-end SIR campaign witnessed a reduction in the electorate strength to 5.3 crore from 6.41 crore.

For the first time in 27 years, three major lakes, which are the key sources of drinking water for Chennai, brimmed with water, thanks to Cyclone Ditwah.

Several prominent personalities including the legendary film producer and head of AVM production M Saravanan, stand-up comedian Robo Shankar, veteran actor Rajesh, comedian Madhan Bob, and actor Manoj Bharathiraja, died.

The state reported an alarming 1.24 lakh dog bites in the first quarter of 2025 with four confirmed rabies deaths. Greater Chennai Corporation reported that there were 1.8 lakh stray dogs in the corporation areas and had informed the High Court that it had initiated a rabies-free Chennai vaccination drive.

Tamil Nadu saw an increase of 50.71 per cent in crimes against women and children over three years, with a rise in sexual assault and POCSO cases.

Regarding violent caste crimes, a Scheduled Caste techie was murdered in July allegedly by the brother of his woman friend.

According to police, Tamil Nadu recorded 483 murders this year.

Probably, for the first time, the post of Director General of Police (Law & Order) is being managed by an in-charge DGP for the last four months following the retirement of Shankar Jiwal in October.

On the welfare front, the Chief Minister launched several initiatives, including free meals for sanitation workers, Anbu Karangal monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to children who lost both parents or a parent and others. PTI JSP SA