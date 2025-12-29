2025 landmark year for Andhra: Minister

Amaravati, Dec 29 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Monday said 2025 had emerged as a breakthrough year for the state, marked by large-scale investments, substantial employment generation and expanded welfare spending.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said, "Investments worth Rs 13.25 lakh crore, with employment potential of over 16 lakh jobs, along with welfare spending exceeding Rs 50,000 crore, have defined 2025 as a landmark year for Andhra Pradesh." He added that the Cabinet reviewed the NDA coalition government’s performance during the year, noting parallel progress in welfare delivery, economic growth, infrastructure expansion and governance reforms.

Prasad said direct benefit transfers had reached 46 lakh farmers and 67.27 lakh students, reinforcing inclusive growth and financial security across both rural and urban areas. PTI MS SSK