2025 local body elections saw highest ever turnout in civic polls held in Kerala: SEC

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan on Thursday said the local body polls this year witnessed the highest turnout since 1995 when the first civic elections were held in Kerala.

Shahjahan, speaking to reporters here after the conclusion of the second phase of polling of the local body elections, said that more than 2.1 crore voters turned up to cast their ballot.

According to the latest State Election Commission (SEC) figures released at around 9.30 pm, the turnout in the second phase of polling was 76.08 per cent.

In the first phase of polling, which concluded on December 9, the turnout was 70.91 per cent, bringing the total polling in the local body elections to 73.69 per cent, according to SEC data.

Shahjahan further said that the counting of votes will be carried out on December 13 from 8 am onwards at 244 centres and 14 collectorates in the state.

The oath taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will be held on December 21 at 10 am.

Oath taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am, he said.

He said that the local body polls were held in a peaceful manner while also strictly following the green protocol and the model code of conduct.

The State Election Commissioner also said that only 1.37 per cent of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) had to be replaced due to some glitches.

He thanked voters, candidates, political parties and all other stakeholders involved in the poll process for their cooperation.

The official also directed that the banners and flags placed in public places be removed immediately, failing which the cost of removal will be charged to the political parties or candidates. PTI HMP ROH