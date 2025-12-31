2025: Puducherry's statehood dream remains a dream, a minister stays without portfolio

Puducherry, Dec 31 (PTI) Puducherry's quest for statehood continued in 2025, a year that saw the tiny union territory being pounded by torrential rains, a minister in cabinet without portfolio and the birth of a new political party ahead of the election year.

The resignation of BJP minister Sai J Saravana Kumar from the N Rangasamy-led coalition cabinet in June 2025 was among the important political developments in Puducherry during the outgoing year. He represents the Oussudu reserved constituency in the territorial Assembly.

Saravana Kumar claimed that his decision to quit was as per directives of the BJP high command. The resignation was a sudden and dramatic development.

However, the more interesting episode played out later, in the form of his successor, BJP's A John Kumar from Kamaraj Nagar Assembly constituency. Though he was inducted in July, John Kumar is yet to be allocated portfolios and continues to be a Minister without one, although his induction in the cabinet restored its strength to six.

Further, BJP functionaries E Theepainjan, V Selvam and GNS Rajasekaran were appointed as nominated members of the Assembly. They were appointed after the three previous nominated members quit in July. The strength of the House is 33, including the nominated members.

Chief Minister Rangasamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented a Rs 13,600 crore tax-free budget in March for the fiscal 2025-2026 on the floor of the Assembly.

The ruling AINRC-BJP combine and also other political parties continued to persuade the Centre to grant statehood for Puducherry.

This demand has been hanging in the balance for years together. The parties' contention was that elected government remained powerless in the present scheme of things, i.e Puducherry being a UT.

Heavy rains lashed Puducherry during the last quarter of 2025, bringing back fears of a 2024-like deluge. However, the much-dreaded cyclone Ditwah did not cause much damage, contrary to what was anticipated.

Lt governor K Kailashnathan was flooded with memoranda and representations from the BJP, the opposition Congress and CPI demanding a CBI probe into the manufacture of alleged counterfeit drugs in Puducherry and their marketing in various states across the country.

Actor-turned-politician and president of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay addressed his maiden political rally here on December 9, ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls in the UT. Unlike his not so kind words for the incumbent DMK government in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Vijay was all praise for the Rangasamy-led dispensation here.

He even said the DMK government should learn from Puducherry, remarks that led to a buzz in the political circles, considering Vijay's apparent affinity with CM Rangasamy.

Former BJP functionary Jose Charles Martin, son of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, launched his own political party -- Lakshiya Jananayga Katchi (LJK) -- in December. His entry to the political space is likely to spice up the 2026 Assembly polls that is likely to see Vijay test his party's fortunes here also. PTI CORR SA