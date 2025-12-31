2025 report card: Jammu Crime Branch registered 67 FIRs, highest in last 25 years

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) The Jammu Crime Branch registered 67 FIRs involving serious and complex economic offences and arrested 22 accused in 2025, the agency said on Wednesday, describing the performance as a landmark achievement.

During the year, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Jammu Crime Branch successfully disposed of a record number of cases involving serious and intricate economic offences, resolved 1,186 complaints and registered 67 new cases, the highest in the last 25 years, an agency spokesman said.

The monetary value of the disposed cases chargesheeted by the agency stood at Rs 20 crore during the year, he said. A total of 22 accused persons involved in different FIRs of EOW Jammu were arrested by different teams from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir during the year, the spokesman said.

These cases required meticulous scrutiny, detailed analysis of documentary and digital evidence, sustained coordination with various government departments, banks and financial institutions.

The Jammu wing also investigated numerous land frauds, high profile cases, impersonation cases, cheating incidents, visa frauds, and misappropriation of government money and misuse of official position by public servants with particular attention to illegal job consultancies operating in the Jammu zone, the spokesman said.

During 2025, he said, organised networks of land brokers, habitual offenders and professional fraudsters involved in systematic economic crimes were identified and booked, sending a strong deterrent message.

The photo sections of EOW Jammu established in different districts did a commendable job by providing comprehensive photographic coverage of crime scenes, effectively covering 3,599 scenes in different cases registered at various police stations across the Jammu Zone, he said.