2026 Assembly election will be a straight contest between AIADMK and DMK: Palaniswami

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday asserted that the 2026 Assembly election will be a direct fight between his party and the ruling DMK.

When asked about the electoral dominance of Dravidian majors, the DMK and the AIADMK, in the state, and actor-politician Vijay claiming that the electoral fight next year will be between his TVK party and the ruling DMK, Palaniswami said every party leader has his own aspirations and that was his personal wish.

The discernible fact, however, is that the contest in Tamil Nadu is only between the two parties, he said, referring to his party, the AIADMK and the DMK.

In an interview with PTI Videos, he said people are sharp and they knew that the fight to capture power is only between these two big parties.

Also, the AIADMK governed Tamil Nadu for about 31 years and during its regime, the state became the best in the country by way of several schemes which benefited the people.

"During our campaigns, we explain this clearly to people. The DMK has been in power for four years now, but they have not introduced any significant schemes," he claimed and dismissed the DMK regime as anti-people.

Palaniswami, the leader of opposition, alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated and underscored crimes in the state against women.

"Today, this government is facing various kinds of protests, farmers' protest, government employees' protest, and the protest of people belonging to various sections."

The DMK government has lost its influence among the people and hence, in 2026 Assembly election, the AIADMK-led alliance will win 210 seats and the AIADMK will form the government on the basis of its own majority, Palaniswami expressed confidence.

"People desire ending family politics," and the DMK alliance parties did not take note of the "wrongs" of the government.