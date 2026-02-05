2026 edition of Comic Con India to be held in Chennai on Feb 14-15

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Chennai is set to host the 2026 edition of Comic Con India on February 14 and 15 at the Chennai Trade Centre, organisers announced on Thursday.

Chennai made its debut on the Comic Con circuit in 2024. After a successful inaugural run, the event returned for a second edition in early 2025.

This year, the event, presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena and powered by Crunchyroll, is being positioned as a pop-culture alternative to traditional Valentine's Day celebrations under the theme "Fall in Love with Fandom".

The international lineup is headlined by acclaimed comic book writer Ron Marz, known for his work on "Silver Surfer" and as the co-creator of "Green Lantern Kyle Rayner".

Joining Marz are 16 prominent Indian creators, including Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art Director at Amar Chitra Katha,Prasad Bhat, founder of Graphicurry; Shubham Khurana, creator of sarcastic work-life comics; and Rajesh Nagulakonda, the artist behind several murals in Ayodhya.

The convention will feature a mix of comedy and music on its main stage. Stand-up comedians Azeem Banatwalla, Vivek Muralidharan, Daniel Fernandes, RamKumar, and Kumar Varun are scheduled to perform.

The musical segment includes Chennai-based hip-hop artist Kenzo Y2K, multilingual singer Célinedee Matahari, and French musical duo Louis Lancien and Olga.

According to the organisers, the event will host several interactive experience zones, including the Maruti Suzuki Arena Zone, the Crunchyroll Zone for anime enthusiasts, and the NODWIN Gaming Arena for the local gaming community.

The show floor will also offer exclusive merchandise, rare collectibles, and pop-culture apparel for attendees, the release added.