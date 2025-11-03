2026 Kolkata book fair from Jan 22 to Feb 3, Argentina to be theme country

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Argentina will be the 'theme country' of next year's Kolkata book fair, which will be held from January 22 to February 3, the organisers said on Monday.

The fair will be held at the Boi Mela Prangan at Salt Lake Central Park, and inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, they said.

"We believe that with Argentina being the theme country of the book fair, it will contribute towards building stronger bilateral cultural relationships with India," said Tridib Chatterjee, the general secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild.

Several officials from the Argentine Embassy were present at the press conference.

Chatterjee said the UK, US, Germany, Australia, France and Spain are among the other countries that will participate in the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair.

States such as Delhi, UP, MP, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra will also participate, he said.

Around 27 lakh people visited the book fair in 2025, which registered sales of Rs 23 crore, he added.

Guild president Sudhangshu Dey said the book fair will mark its golden jubilee year in 2027, and on that occasion, photographers who have covered the annual event in the past will be invited to showcase their work.

"The best 10 photographs will be awarded," he said.

The two-day Kolkata Literature Festival, which takes place alongside the book fair at the same venue, will be held on January 24 and 25. PTI SUS SOM