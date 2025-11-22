Chennai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a 5-member committee to hold seat-sharing parleys with DMK for the 2026 Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai said on Saturday.

The Congress team tasked to hold talks with the ruling DMK will be led by party in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, the TNCC top leader said.

Selvaperunthagai and legislature party leader S Rajeshkumar will be part of the panel.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the party brass appointing the committee and said this would strengthen the INDIA bloc's unity.

The Congress veteran said he believed that this announcement would bring to an end some claims regarding alliance.

Chidambaram's statement assumes significance as claims had been made on and off that the Congress party may dump the DMK and join hands with the actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to face the 2026 Assembly polls.

Apparently, Chidambaram has rejected such conjectures over his party joining hands with TVK.