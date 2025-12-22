2026 polls: First meeting of DMK's manifesto drafting panel held

Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) Led by party leader Kanimozhi, the first consultative meeting of the DMK's manifesto drafting committee for the 2026 Assembly polls was held here on Monday, the party said.

The meeting, held at DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here, deliberated preliminary tasks related to preparation of the manifesto, Kanimozhi, the party deputy general secretary said in a social media post.

Ministers TRB Rajaa, Govi Chezhiaan, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and spokesperson TKS Elangovan were among the committee members who took part in the meeting.

Led by Kanimozhi, the panel members called on DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin here.

On December 17, 2025, the DMK had constituted a committee led by its Parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi to prepare the manifesto for the 2026 Assembly election. The party had then said that the panel would tour the state and elicit opinions from a cross section of people, including farmers and traders. PTI VGN VGN ROH