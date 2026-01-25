2026 polls not just election, but democratic battle: Vijay

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) Jan 25 (PTI) TVK chief Vijay on Sunday characterised the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a high-stakes "democratic battle" rather than a mere electoral contest, asserting his party's unique position to challenge established political powers.

"What is going to happen now is not just an election; it is a democratic battle. You are the commanders who are going to lead this democratic battle," Vijay told a gathering of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres here.

The actor-turned-politician declared that only TVK has the guts and attitude to take on the 'evil force' that is ruling right now and the 'corrupt force' that has previously governed the state--obvious references to the ruling DMK and the AIADMK, respectively.

"Whether it is this evil force or that corrupt force, both should not rule Tamil Nadu. Only we have the guts and the attitude to truly and boldly oppose such parties," said Vijay.

He also emphasised the core mission of his political entry, stating, "we are here to save the people and protect the soil from anyone who intends to cause harm".

He further committed to a high standard of political integrity, maintaining that "we will never compromise our politics for anyone or anything".

At the meeting, he unveiled his party's symbol 'whistle,' and also played it, with enthusiastic party workers joining and cheering him. PTI JR JR SA