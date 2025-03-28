2026 polls will be a contest only between TVK and DMK, says Vijay

Chennai: Founder of the fledgling political party TVK, actor Vijay on Friday said the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls would a "different election," and the contest shall be only between his party and the ruling DMK.

In its first ever General Council held here, Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam urged the Centre to withdraw the Waqf Bill, alleging it would take away the rights of Muslims and also wanted the NDA government to give up taking up the delimitation exercise. Ruling DMK and other political parties except the BJP in the state are also opposed to the Centre on these issues.

In his address, Vijay targeted Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK over dynasty politics, safety of women and children, law and order and the BJP-led Centre over issues including delimitation and 3-language policy imposition.

"Honourable chief minister of monarchy," Vijay said slamming DMK over dynasty politics and ridiculed the CM, saying Stalin pronounced his full name Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin with valour and self-respect and that is not sufficient; it must be seen in action and in governance.

While Stalin often blamed the BJP-led regime at the Centre as "fascist," Vijay alleged the DMK regime was not any less and shared the same fascist characteristic.

"Who are you to stop (place a ban) me from meeting my party workers and the people," he asked the CM and added that if he decides to meet them he would do so by violating the restrictions.

However, he is keeping calm as he respects the law. Recently, Vijay was not allowed by authorities to enter villages like Ekanapuram that are opposed to Parandur airport project and he addressed them in a place close to the village and expressed his support to people challenging the project.

Also, Vijay promised his support to the working classes including the government employees and reiterated that his party would oppose projects that adversely impact natural resources and agriculture.

In 2026, "Tamil Nadu would witness a different election, unseen so far and the contest would be only between the TVK and the DMK," he said.

Giving an "assurance," Vijay said when the TVK forms the government, which would be the "true rule of the people," and one that "shares power" with allies, it would ensure 100 per cent safety to women and law and order shall be strictly maintained.

Focus would also be on areas including education and health care and "our target is to ensure everything to people in equal measure and in an easy way." The AIADMK is the principal opposition party of the state and BJP-led by K Annamalai is also continuing its assertive style of politics.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay said the Centre takes GST collections from Tamil Nadu, but does not make fund allocations to the state in the Union budget and funds are not released for education.

"Imposition of 3-language policy, and attempting to reduce Parliamentary seats through delimitation," were the other accusations the TVK chief made against the Centre.

Opposing the "one nation one election," he urged PM Modi to "handle Tamil Nadu carefully as it is one state that has given several people a run for their money, please do not forget." Support to 2-language policy, finding a permanent solution to the travails of state's fishermen, opposition to Parandur airport were among the issues that were covered in resolutions that were passed.

The Waqf Bill, by creating new conditions, took away the powers of Muslims in related matters and also trampled on their existing rights and hence it should be taken back by the Centre, TVK said in a resolution passed at the general council meeting here, chaired by Vijay.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have passed resolutions against the Waqf amendment bill and the Centre should take into consideration the representation of the state governments also and the minorities should not be put into fear.

The general council gave full powers to Vijay to take all "election related decisions," with Assembly polls just a year away.

On the proposed delimitation, Vijay's party cited 'information' that the number of seats for northern states would go up several times and for southern states including Tamil Nadu the count would go down. "People of Tamil Nadu consider this as a punishment for properly following family planning scheme of the Union government," the party alleged and wanted the Centre to drop the delimitation move. Further, the party said that "543 Lok Sabha constituencies" should continue indefinitely and that is the stand of the TVK.

The venue of the meeting had a huge backdrop of Fort St George, the colonial era power hub and which now houses the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, symbolising the party's goal to 'capture power' in 2026.

Senior leader Aadhav Arjuna proposed addressing Vijay as "Vetri Thalaivar" (Victorious chief) and it was unanimously seconded by party workers. Vijay had all along been addressed as Thalapathi (commander) by his fans and party workers. The TVK chief had lunch together with women's wing office-bearers.