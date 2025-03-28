2026 polls will be contest only between TVK and DMK, says Vijay

Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) Founder of the fledgling political party TVK, actor Vijay on Friday claimed the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls would be a "different election," and the contest will be only between his party and the ruling DMK.

In its first ever General Council held here, Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam urged the Centre to withdraw the Waqf Bill, alleging it would take away the rights of Muslims and also wanted the NDA government to give up taking the delimitation exercise. Ruling DMK and other political parties except the BJP in the state are also opposed to the Centre on these issues.

In his address, Vijay targeted Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK over dynasty politics, safety of women and children, law and order and the BJP-led Centre over issues, including delimitation and 3-language policy imposition.

"Honourable chief minister of monarchy," Vijay said slamming the DMK over dynasty politics and ridiculed the CM, saying Stalin pronounced his full name Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin with valour and self-respect and that is not sufficient; it must be seen in action and in governance.

While Stalin often blamed the BJP-led regime at the Centre as "fascist," Vijay alleged the DMK regime was not any less and shared the same fascist characteristics.

"Who are you to stop (place a ban) me from meeting my party workers and the people," he asked the CM and added that if he decides to meet them he would do so by violating the restrictions. However, he is keeping calm as he respects the law. Recently, Vijay was not allowed by authorities to enter villages like Ekanapuram that are opposed to Parandur airport project and he addressed them in a place close to the village and expressed his support to people challenging the project.

Also, Vijay promised his support to the working classes, including the government employees and reiterated that his party would oppose projects that adversely impact natural resources and agriculture. In 2026, "Tamil Nadu would witness a different election, unseen so far and the contest would be only between the TVK and the DMK," he said.

Giving an "assurance," Vijay said when the TVK forms the government, which would be the "true rule of the people," and one that "shares power" with allies.

Slamming the DMK over crimes against women, he said women would ensure the end of CM Stalin's political career and the fall of the DMK government. Listing out several protests going on in the state, he said his party would support them.

Vijay alleged that the BJP is the "secret owner" of the DMK. For the sake of votes, DMK had an "electoral alliance" with Congress, and in order to "loot," it had an indirect "political alliance" with the BJP, he alleged and hit out at the Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravidian party for deceiving and frightening people by using Saffron party's name.

Vijay hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for indirectly "helping corrupt elements" in the ruling DMK and asked, "why is it that for the Centre, Tamil Nadu and Tamils are allergic? Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay said the Centre takes GST collections from Tamil Nadu, but does not make fund allocations to the state in the Union budget and funds are not released for education. "Imposition of 3-language policy, and attempting to reduce Parliamentary seats through delimitation," were the other accusations the TVK chief made against the Centre.

Opposing the "one nation one election," he urged PM Modi to "handle Tamil Nadu carefully as it is one state that has given several people a run for their money, please do not forget." The Waqf Bill, by creating new conditions, took away the powers of Muslims in related matters and also trampled on their existing rights and hence it should be taken back by the Centre, TVK said in a resolution passed at the general council meeting here, chaired by Vijay.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have passed resolutions against the Waqf amendment bill and the Centre should take into consideration the representation of the state governments also and the minorities should not be put into fear.

The general council gave full powers to Vijay to take all "election related decisions," with Assembly polls just a year away.

On the proposed delimitation, Vijay's party cited 'information' that the number of seats for northern states would go up several times and for southern states, including Tamil Nadu, the count would go down. "People of Tamil Nadu consider this as a punishment for properly following family planning scheme of the Union government," the party alleged and wanted the Centre to drop the delimitation move.

Further, the party said that "543 Lok Sabha constituencies" should continue indefinitely and that is the stand of the TVK. PTI VGN SA VGN KH