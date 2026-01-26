2026 should be tech-driven decision-making year: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Jan 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said 2026 should be a technology-driven decision-making year to encourage the use of technology in governance.

The chief minister said Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be used in delivering government services.

"2026 should be a technology-driven decision-making year to encourage usage of technology in governance," Naidu said in an official release, reviewing the Real Time Governance System (RTGS).

According to the CM, ManaMitra whatsapp governance system is extending 868 services and so far 1.4 crore people have used this messaging-based service.

Further, the CM also reviewed agriculture, revenue, highways and fire services, the release added. PTI STH KH