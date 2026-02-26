2026 will be 'recruitment year', says Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said 2026 will be known as "recruitment year" as the state government will embark on a hiring drive.

In his reply in the legislative council on the Governor's address, Shinde said efforts are being made to create huge employment opportunities in both private and government sectors, and the government is trying to make the recruitment process more transparent.

"Year 2026 will be known as recruitment year," Shinde said, adding that 85,363 candidates have already been given appointment letters for 1.53 lakh vacant government posts.

Industrial development is no longer restricted to Mumbai and Pune but has been decentralised, Shinde said, adding that North Maharashtra is attracting investment of Rs 50,000 crore, while Ahilyanagar district is getting an investment of Rs 11,519 crore.

In the first six months of 2025-26, Maharashtra attracted investment of Rs 91,337 crore, Shinde said, adding that MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore were signed and 82 per cent of the pacts are in the implementing stage. PTI PR KRK