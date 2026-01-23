2027 UP Assembly elections 'agnipariksha' for democracy: SP chief

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be an 'agnipariksha' (test) for democracy, and claimed that the BJP will resort to conspiracies.

Yadav on Friday met with Ulemas and prominent people from various districts of the state at the party headquarters.

According to a statement issued by the party, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP has no honesty towards the people. The BJP government hates PDA (Backward Classes, Dalits, Muslims) and is humiliating them. This PDA will defeat the BJP. This government's arrogance is at its peak. Now, the time has come that the arrogant cease to exist." Yadav accused the BJP of ruining the state and said that the common people are suffering from inflation, unemployment, and corruption.

"The economy has collapsed under the BJP government. The poor are becoming poorer. Wealth has been centralised. The wealth of a few corporate houses has increased tremendously. The per capita income of the common people is not increasing, and the common people are forced to live in deprivation," Yadav said.

"There is anarchy everywhere. The BJP has caused immense damage to Uttar Pradesh, and it will take years to recover from it," he said.

He said that it is necessary for the Samajwadi Party government to come to power in 2027 for the sake of democracy.

He said, "The 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are an 'agniparikshaa' (test) for democracy. The BJP will resort to conspiracies in the assembly elections." "Not a single vote will be wasted in the assembly elections. The public is waiting for the 2027 elections. Every single vote will go to the 'cycle' election symbol (of SP)", he added.