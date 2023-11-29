204 NDA cadets conferred degrees from JNU at convocation ceremony in Pune

Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) More than 200 cadets were conferred degrees from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the convocation ceremony of the 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla near here on Wednesday.

Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Suresh W Gosavi was the chief guest on the occasion.

A total of 204 cadets were conferred degrees from the JNU which included 73 in science, 86 in computer science and 45 cadets in Arts stream, said a release.

Twenty-one cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme, it said.

In addition, the BTech stream comprising 133 cadets of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force received a 'three years course completion' certificate. These Naval and IAF cadets will be conferred with degrees after completion of one-year training at their pre-commissioning training academics -- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala (Kerala) and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad -- respectively.

Chief guest Gosavi, in his address, congratulated the cadets for successful completion of their gruelling training from one of the premier academies.

Cadet Ram Prasad Gurjar of Quebec Squadron stood first in the science stream with an FGPA (final grade point average) of 7.72 and was awarded the Commandant's Silver Medal and the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Rolling Trophy presented by General K Sundarji (retd), said the release.

Cadet Pratham Singh of Golf Squadron stood first in the computer science stream with an FGPA of 8.49 and was awarded Commandant's Silver Medal and the Admiral's Rolling Trophy presented by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sureesh Mehta (retd).

Cadet Vikram Singh of Kilo Squadron stood first in the social science stream with an FGPA of 7.22 and was awarded the Commandant's Silver Medal as well as the CAS Trophy presented by Air Chief Marshal NC Suri (retd).

Cadet Kunal Panghal of Oscar Squadron stood first in the BTech stream in the six-semester training at the NDA with CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 7.96 and was presented the Commandant's Silver Medal and the CISC Trophy.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu will review the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 145th course of the NDA. PTI SPK RSY