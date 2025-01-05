2047 developed nation vision no longer a dream but 'certain destination', says V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 is no longer a dream but a "certain destination", Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

Dhankhar made the remark while addressing a ceremony at Delhi Cantonment to mark the formal inauguration of the NCC Republic Day Camp.

He praised the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets for being a section of the country's youth known for fostering unity and discipline with a sense of service to the nation.

"Boys and girls, you represent our youth demographic dividend. This is envy of the world, our developed nation vision at 2047 is no longer a dream. It is our certain destination," the vice-president said.

"You all are crucial to Bharat's development at 2047," he stressed.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has envisioned becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, when the nation completes 100 years of independence from colonial rule.

"Boys and girls, you are fortunate to be living at a time when India is no longer a nation with a potential. It is a nation rising with unmatched infrastructure growth," Dhankhar said.

He cited various infrastructure projects, including new airports and metros, to emphasise his point.

A total of 2,361 NCC cadets from around the country are taking part in the month-long Republic Day camp, which began on December 30, and will culminate with the PM Rally on January 27.

The annual event is also witnessing the participation of 917 girl cadets, the largest contingent so far.

Of the 2,361 cadets, 114 are from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and 178 from the northeast region.

In addition, cadets and officers from 18 friendly countries are set to participate in the camp as part of a Youth Exchange Programme, the defence ministry has said.

"The Republic Day Camp holds the fundamental aim of instilling a profound sense of patriotism, discipline and leadership qualities among the participating cadets. This annual event serves as a platform to offer cadets valuable opportunities for training, engaging in cultural activities and participating in social service initiatives, thereby nurturing unity and pride," it said. PTI KND SZM SZM