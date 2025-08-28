206 people rescued from flooded regions in last 2 days: IAF on rescue ops

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The IAF on Thursday said its helicopters are spearheading humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in flooded regions of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, with 206 people rescued in the last two days.

According to officials, 500 kg of essential load and 6,750 kg of relief material have been delivered to the affected areas.

The IAF on Wednesday flew six helicopters for relief and rescue operations in the flooded parts of Jammu and northern Punjab, winching up 38 soldiers of the army and 10 of the BSF from Dera Baba Nanak town of Gurdaspur in a high-stakes rescue operation.

"Indian Air Force helicopters are spearheading #HADR efforts in Punjab & J&K region. IAF aircraft are carrying out rescue missions, including winching stranded people to safety, and supplying essential relief material such as food packets. In the last two days, 206 people have been rescued, while 500 kg of essential load and 6750 kg of relief material have been delivered to affected areas," the IAF posted on X.

It also shared some photos and videos of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

A multiple-agency operation has been underway in Jammu and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir to rescue and rehabilitate the people whose properties were devastated in the floods.

Four more people were swept away in flash floods in the region on Thursday. PTI KND RHL